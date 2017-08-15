Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Still hasn't resumed baseball activities

Manager John Farrell said Pedroia (knee) is improving but won't be ready for activation when first eligible, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia has yet to resume baseball activities, so he'll remain without a clear timetable until he is able to do so. The veteran second baseman continues to slowly work his way back from a lingering knee issue, and he remains confident that he'll be able to return this season. In the meantime, Eduardo Nunez will continue to fill in for him at second base while he's sidelined.