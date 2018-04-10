Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Still not ready for rehab assignment
Pedroia (knee) successfully ran the bases Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Despite the positive step, it seems like the veteran infielder still isn't ready to head out on a rehab assignment. The next step for Pedroia is to head back to the team's facility in Florida to continue his rehab, leaving a timetable for his return fairly murky.
