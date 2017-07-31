Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Still not ready to play Monday

Pedroia (knee) is out of the lineup Monday against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Pedroia will miss his third consecutive game with the knee issue, but the Red Sox's reluctance to place him on the disabled list to this point suggests the team is still viewing the setback as a day-to-day concern. Even if that's the case and Pedroia rejoins the lineup Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising if he was rested for an additional contest at some point during the Red Sox's six-game week. With that in mind, Pedroia looks like a shaky activation this week, particularly in shallower formats where a stronger pool of replacements exists.