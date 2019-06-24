Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Stuck in holding pattern

Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that there hasn't been any change in Pedroia's (knee) status since the veteran announced May 27 he was taking a break from baseball and contemplating his future in the sport, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Judging by Cora's comments, Pedroia doesn't appear to be seriously ramping up a rehab program for his surgically repaired left knee, which has limited him to nine games at the big-league level between the past two seasons. Even if Pedroia's condition displays notable improvement in the weeks to come, the prospect of an arduous rehab may not be appealing for the 35-year-old. Brock Holt has acted as Boston's primary second baseman lately, but Michael Chavis is expected to reclaim those duties once the team gets its first-base platoon of Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) back from the injured list.