Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Suffers another setback

Pedroia (knee) left his rehab game with Double-A Portland on Friday after he "didn't feel right," Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora doesn't believe Pedroia suffered a major setback, but he'll be re-evaluated Saturday morning to uncover the root of the problem.

More News
Our Latest Stories