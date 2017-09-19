Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Sustains nasal contusion

Pedroia was diagnosed with a nasal contusion after fouling a ball off his face in Monday's game against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

That's a bruised nose in plain English. It sounds like Pedroia has escaped the worst after a foul ball bounced straight off the plate and hit him right in the face in Monday's game. Consider him day-to-day, as he may need some rest, but this injury shouldn't cost Pedroia significant time down the stretch.