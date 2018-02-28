Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Takes cuts Wednesday
Pedroia was able to return to hitting Wednesday, marking the first time since undergoing surgery on his left knee in late October, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
This is another positive step for the second baseman as he continues to progress from a second knee surgery in the past 18 months. He was cleared to run last month but remains a long way from getting out and running the bases. The 34-year-old will look to increase his activity at the plate during the upcoming weeks while remaining on target for a mid-May return.
