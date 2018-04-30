Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Targeting late-May return
Pedroia (knee) should be back in late May, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora joked that "May 32" was the team's target date, but an exact date hasn't yet been determined. The veteran is still working his way back from October knee surgery. He's scheduled to appear in a second rehab game Monday.
