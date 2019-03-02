Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Targets return next week

Pedroia (knee) could start seeing action in a game on or about Mar. 6, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pedroia has participated in full baseball activities since arriving at camp Feb. 14. Manager Alex Cora lauded Pedroia's response to activity this week. "Pedey actually has responded great this week to everything that they challenge him to," Cora said. "To ground balls, it's a green light now. Whatever, moving around. He's actually hitting today because he did an outstanding job during the week holding up." If Pedroia's knee holds up, he's not going to be a 150-game player. The Red Sox hope to get between 100 and 125 games out of him.