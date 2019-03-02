Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Targets return next week
Pedroia (knee) could start seeing action in a game on or about Mar. 6, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia has participated in full baseball activities since arriving at camp Feb. 14. Manager Alex Cora lauded Pedroia's response to activity this week. "Pedey actually has responded great this week to everything that they challenge him to," Cora said. "To ground balls, it's a green light now. Whatever, moving around. He's actually hitting today because he did an outstanding job during the week holding up." If Pedroia's knee holds up, he's not going to be a 150-game player. The Red Sox hope to get between 100 and 125 games out of him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Faces no restrictions•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Limited game load expected in 2019•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Resumes running•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set to begin running•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Won't require surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Future remains uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...