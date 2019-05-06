Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Three straight rehab starts
Pedroia (knee) is scheduled to start three consecutive minor-league games beginning Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
After playing back-to-back days for Double-A Portland over the weekend, going 3-for-6 in those contests, Pedroia will get the day off Monday before returning to action for an undisclosed affiliate Tuesday. Pedroia remains without a concrete return date, though the veteran second baseman will be one step closer to activation if he emerges from the upcoming trio of rehab games with no issues.
