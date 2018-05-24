Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be activated Friday

Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia (knee) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pedroia, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from knee surgery, will make his long-awaited 2018 big-league debut over the weekend after playing seven innings at second base in back-to-back days for Triple-A Pawtucket with no issues. According to Cora, the second baseman will make his first start of the season either Friday or Saturday. His return should push Eduardo Nunez into a utility role. Across 105 games in 2017, Pedroia hit .293/.369/.392 with seven homers and four stolen bases.