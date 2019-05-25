Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be reevaluated Monday
Pedroia (knee) won't play any rehab games this weekend following a recent setback and will be reassessed in Boston on Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
A constant stream of knee issues limited the veteran to just three games last year and just six games so far this season. His updated timeline should become clearer Monday, but there's little reason to be particularly confident in any specific return date at this point.
