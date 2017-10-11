Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To see specialists concerning knee
Pedroia will see two specialists later this week to receive further examination on his injured knee, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
It appears as though Pedroia will see a specialist in New York on Wednesday, and follow that up with another evaluation to determine whether he will indeed need surgery on his knee. The second baseman's timetable will become easier to gauge once he decides the best way to heal this lingering injury, but at the moment, it's expected that he will be ready for spring training.
