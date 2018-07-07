Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Tweaks rehab program
Pedroia (knee) spent some time with his surgeon while the Red Sox were in New York for a series with the Yankees, but he has since returned to Boston, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia underwent tests and mapped out a new treatment plan for his left knee. "A few tests, probably a few adjustments as far as the rehab," manager Alex Cora said. At this point, Pedroia is waiting for the knee to improve so that he can start rehabilitation. The club is offering no estimate for a return to the active roster.
