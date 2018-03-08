Play

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Unlikely to play in camp

Pedroia (knee) will likely remain sidelined from any sort of game action this spring according to manager Alex Cora, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise since Pedroia is expected to miss around the first six weeks of the 2018 season as he recovers from a procedure on his left knee in October. In his place, Eduardo Nunez is set to hold down the fort at the keystone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories