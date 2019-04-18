Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Visiting doctor Thursday

Pedroia will remain in New York to see a doctor Thursday after tweaking his knee against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pedroia apparently felt something was off during his lone at-bat Wednesday as he exited the game with left knee discomfort during the second inning. Manager Alex Cora indicated that the veteran second baseman was feeling "pretty down," according to Ian Browne of MLB.com, as he just managed to make his return from left knee surgery that sidelined him most of last year. More information should be available Thursday, but at this point a trip to the injured list appears to be a definite possibility.