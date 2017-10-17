Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Weighing knee surgery
Pedroia will decide within the next few days whether he will undergo surgery on his left knee, ESPN.com's Scott Lauber reports. "If you were to get it fixed, the recovery is a long time," Pedroia said last week. "So, I have a lot of things to weigh with the doctors and figure it out."
He has already seen a couple specialists to gauge his options, and we should know which route he will take later this week. It sounds like the surgery in question could affect his availability for the start of 2018, so this could be a noteworthy offseason development. Brock Holt is the top internal option to plug a hole at the keystone if Pedroia ends up missing time next season.
