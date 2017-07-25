Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Whiffs thrice in return to action
Pedroia (knee) returned to the lineup Monday against the Mariners and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Although the fact that his knee is presumably healthy again is a good sign, the punchouts are something less than exciting. Prior to his absence Sunday, the veteran second baseman had been on a tear, producing a 1.000 OPS over the past 14 games. However, even with the golden sombrero outing Monday, Pedroia still has more walks (40) than strikeouts (36) this season, making him an attractive fantasy asset when paired with his solid .307 batting average.
