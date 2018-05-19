Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will be evaluated over weekend

Pedroia (knee) is set to play the second game of a back-to-back set for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday and then get a day off Sunday before the Red Sox re-evaluate him, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia was in the lineup Friday as the designated hitter and is following that up by playing second base Saturday, his first back-to-back set on his rehabilitation assignment. It seems a little early to bring Pedroia back, but we'll learn more after the team evaluates him Sunday.