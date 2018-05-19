Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will be evaluated over weekend
Pedroia (knee) is set to play the second game of a back-to-back set for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday and then get a day off Sunday before the Red Sox re-evaluate him, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Pedroia was in the lineup Friday as the designated hitter and is following that up by playing second base Saturday, his first back-to-back set on his rehabilitation assignment. It seems a little early to bring Pedroia back, but we'll learn more after the team evaluates him Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return in May•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Begins rehab Monday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Manager sets target for return•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Targeting late-May return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart