Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will be seen by specialist

Pedroia (knee) will be examined by a specialist Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia's managed to play through this current knee injury, but the conditioned worsened due to over-usage in recent weeks, said manager John Farrell, who added that the team is still gathering information. The second baseman sat out a third straight game Monday with a stint on the disabled list a possibility. In the meantime, Eduardo Nunez has been filling in at second base.

