Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will have knee examined Tuesday

Pedroia will have his knee checked out Tuesday to determine if he needs to have surgery, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia has been dealing with a lingering knee issue since June, and he acknowledged during the season that -- while he was able to play through the pain -- it may require offseason surgery to repair. There should be a clearer idea regarding his status after he's evaluated Tuesday.

