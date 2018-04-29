Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will play at extended spring Monday

Pedroia (knee) is scheduled to appear in his second rehab game at extended spring training Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia made his first appearance of the spring Friday, playing three innings and logging one at-bat. The Red Sox will likely monitor Pedroia's activities carefully while he recovers from October knee surgery, and the club has yet to outline a clear timetable for his return. It's generally expected that the second baseman will be back in the fold by the end of May, but an exact date for his activation probably won't be known until he's able to play nine-inning rehab games on back-to-back days.