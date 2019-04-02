Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will play Tuesday
Pedroia (knee) will play nine innings in a minor-league spring training game Tuesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Low-A Greenville with the plan to have him play the field immediately.
