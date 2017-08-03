Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will resume baseball activities over weekend
Pedroia (knee) is expected to resume baseball activities over the weekend, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
It appears Pedroia is recovering well from the inflamed left knee that forced him on the shelf earlier in the week, and he could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox when he is first eligible if all goes well over the weekend. More should be known about his return date once he ramps up his activities.
