Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Won't require surgery
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Pedroia (knee) will not need surgery this offseason, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Instead, Pedroia -- who was limited to just three games in 2018 due to lingering left knee inflammation -- will continue rehabbing through the middle of December before ramping up his activities from there. The veteran second baseman is expected to start running in January, and if all goes well, the hope if that he'll bet ready for the start of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Future remains uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Not returning in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set for check-up next week•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Making strides in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Status for 2018 in limbo•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...