Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Won't require surgery

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Pedroia (knee) will not need surgery this offseason, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Instead, Pedroia -- who was limited to just three games in 2018 due to lingering left knee inflammation -- will continue rehabbing through the middle of December before ramping up his activities from there. The veteran second baseman is expected to start running in January, and if all goes well, the hope if that he'll bet ready for the start of the 2019 campaign.