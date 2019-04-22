Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Yet to resume baseball activities
Pedroia (knee) has yet to resume baseball activities, though manager Alex Cora said the veteran second baseman "did a lot in the weight room" Monday, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.
Pedroia said over the weekend that he expects his stay on the injured list to be brief, though he'll need to resume baseball activities sooner than later if he wants that to be the case. He's eligible to return April 29.
