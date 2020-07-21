Covey was traded from the Rays to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Covey had a clause in his contract with the Rays that forced the team's hand if he was given an opportunity on a 40-man roster elsewhere, and Tampa chose to let him go Tuesday. The 28-year-old spent the past three seasons with the White Sox before signing a minor-league deal with the Rays in February. Covey hasn't produced stellar results in the majors during his career, and it's unclear whether he'll see significant playing time for Boston this year.