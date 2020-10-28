Covey was outrighted to the minors by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Covey worked mainly as a starter during three seasons with the White Sox, but he transitioned to a relief role with Boston in 2020. The right-hander was shuffled between the major-league roster and the alternate training site during the 2020 campaign as he posted a 7.07 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 14 innings across eight appearances. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster heading into the offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors at some point in 2021.