Paulino add muscle during the offseason, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "In the offseason, I paid a personal trainer to come and work with me," Paulino said through translator Daveson Perez. "We focused on building more muscle and he had me on a good nutrition plan too."

Paulino ranked second among Boston's minor leaguers in 2022 with 58 extra-base hits despite his small stature. He was listed at 5-foot-10, 155 pounds last season and gained another inch and 21 pounds for 2023.