Bazardo was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bazardo spent the final month of the 2022 campaign on Boston's major-league roster and posted a 2.76 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 16.1 innings over 12 appearances. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Orioles on Thursday.
