Bazardo had his contract selected by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Bazardo was designated for assignment in April after failing to make Boston's Opening Day roster, and he'll now receive his first look in the majors this season. The 27-year-old made his big-league debut with three scoreless frames in 2021, and he has a .3.45 ERA. 1.47 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB across 57.1 innings for Triple-A Worcester this year.
