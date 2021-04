The Red Sox called Bazardo up from their taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

The 25-year-old will be moving up to the big leagues for the first time in his career, but because he's being designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, he'll likely be headed back to the Red Sox's alternate site following the doubleheader. Bazardo will provide Boston with a fresh right-handed arm out of the bullpen Wednesday.