Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Bazardo (lat) will be shut down for the next three weeks before resuming a throwing progression, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bazardo is on the mend from a strained right lat, an injury he sustained during his appearance Tuesday at Triple-A Worcester. Since he'll still need time to build up once he's cleared to resume his throwing program, Bazardo is unlikely to return to action for Worcester until July at the earliest.
