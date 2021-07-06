Bazardo (lat) was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and placed on the 60-day injured list Monday.

The right-hander was already on the injured list at Worcester with a strained right lat, but he was promoted so Boston could clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Bazardo originally landed on the shelf in late May, so he'll be eligible to be activated in late July. He resumed a throwing program in mid-June, though it's unclear where he currently stands in his recovery.