Bazardo (lat) is receiving treatment and will undergo more testing to determine the extent of his injury, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Bazardo has been diagnosed with a right lat strain after he left his appearance for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday. A better idea of his return timetable could come into focus once the results of his tests are known.
