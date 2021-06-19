Bazardo (lat) has resumed throwing, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bazardo was shut down for several weeks after he sustained a right lat strain in mid-May, but it's encouraging to see him throwing again. The right-hander will likely need to build back up following his shutdown, so he could be held out of game action until sometime in July.
