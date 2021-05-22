Bazardo will be shut down for a while with a strained right lat, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bazardo left his outing for Triple-A Worcester with the injury. Further tests revealed a fairly serious issue, so he'll be shut down for an extended period and will then have to build his arm strength back up. His return to action remains unclear.
