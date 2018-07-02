Red Sox's Eduardo Lopez: Signs with Red Sox
Lopez agreed to a $1.15 million deal with the Red Sox on Monday.
A switch-hitting Dominican outfielder, Lopez is ranked as a top-25 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class by Baseball America (No. 20) and MLB.com (No. 23). While Lopez is a skilled hitter, his lack of impact speed may force him off center field and the fact that he doesn't project to develop plus power may make it difficult for him to profile in an outfield corner. His hit tool and approach, which each rank highly within this class, will likely have to carry him to an everyday role.
