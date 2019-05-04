Nunez (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

He will serve as the Red Sox's top utility player, getting starts at second base when Michael Chavis is out of the lineup or starting at third base or first base. Tzu-Wei Lin was placed on the 10-day IL with a left knee sprain as a corresponding move.