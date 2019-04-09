Nunez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez received back-to-back starts to wrap up the Red Sox's series with the Diamondbacks over the weekend, but he should transition back to more of a utility role moving forward after Dustin Pedroia (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Boston's home opener. While the 2008 AL MVP won't be asked to handle the sort of workload he's received in recent years, Pedroia still represents the top option on the depth chart at the keystone. Nunez thus isn't expected to receive more than a few starts per week, making him difficult to rely on outside of AL-only formats or deeper mixed leagues.