Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Bats, runs Wednesday

Nunez (knee) took batting practice and ran 50-yard sprints Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Nunez ran at about 75 percent two days after aggravating his strained PCL. The plan calls for Nunez to increase the intensity of his workouts over the next few days to see how he responds. The Red Sox would like to get him in game action before the end of the regular season, but aren't ready to commit to that at this time.