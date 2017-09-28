Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Bats, runs Wednesday
Nunez (knee) took batting practice and ran 50-yard sprints Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
Nunez ran at about 75 percent two days after aggravating his strained PCL. The plan calls for Nunez to increase the intensity of his workouts over the next few days to see how he responds. The Red Sox would like to get him in game action before the end of the regular season, but aren't ready to commit to that at this time.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Team looking at equipment changes•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Remains without timetable•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: No additional damage to knee•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Removed after aggravating knee injury•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Returns to action Monday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Monday return possible•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...