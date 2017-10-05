Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Batting second for Thursday's game

Nunez (knee) returns to the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against Houston on Thursday, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.

Nunez will hit out of the DH spot for Thursday's contest, and although he "didn't feel anything" in his knee while batting in a simulated game Monday, manager John Farrell doesn't want to push him back onto the field too soon. The infielder has only played once since Sept. 10, but has been on an absolute tear over the second half of the 2017 season, hitting .330/.364/.517 with eight home runs and 33 RBI since the All-Star break.