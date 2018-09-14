Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Battling knee soreness
Nunez exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with right knee soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Nunez appeared to suffer the injury early in the game on the basepaths, and although he managed to remain in the game immediately after, he was ultimately removed in the fourth inning. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, so the issue shouldn't hold him out for long.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Goes yard for third time in week•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Pops ninth homer•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Starts for injured Devers•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Hits two-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...