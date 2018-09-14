Nunez exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with right knee soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Nunez appeared to suffer the injury early in the game on the basepaths, and although he managed to remain in the game immediately after, he was ultimately removed in the fourth inning. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, so the issue shouldn't hold him out for long.

More News
Our Latest Stories