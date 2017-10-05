Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Carried off field during Thursday's game
Nunez was removed from Thursday's game after hobbling out of the batter's box during his groundout in the first inning with an apparent knee injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Immediately after sending a grounder to third base, Nunez came up lame while trying to sprint out of the box. He collapsed on the way to first base, and spent a few minutes on the ground before being carried off the field by manager John Farrell and a trainer. Since Nunez had been dealing with a knee problem for most of the past month, this is a seriously concerning occurrence that may mark the end of his season. Going into this series, the Red Sox were on the fence about Nunez's status, and it appears as though his knee wasn't completely ready for live action. In his place, the club will likely thrust Hanley Ramirez into the DH spot for the remainder of the game. There will be an update on the severity of this injury within the next couple hours, but it's unlikely that he will be able to return to the field this season.
