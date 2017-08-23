Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Cleans up out of leadoff spot
Nunez went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a two-run double and two runs scored in a 9-1 win against the Indians on Tuesday.
Not that Doug Fister (who threw a one-hitter for Boston) needed it, but Nunez played the part of a cleanup hitter out of the No. 1 spot in the lineup. As good as he was with the Giants, Nunez has been even better since coming over to the Red Sox -- he isn't running as much, but he's hitting a cool .330 with five homers, 18 RBI and 13 runs in 21 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Filling in for Pedroia•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Batting leadoff for second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Homers in Sunday win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Continues hot streak Friday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...