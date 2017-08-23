Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Cleans up out of leadoff spot

Nunez went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer, a two-run double and two runs scored in a 9-1 win against the Indians on Tuesday.

Not that Doug Fister (who threw a one-hitter for Boston) needed it, but Nunez played the part of a cleanup hitter out of the No. 1 spot in the lineup. As good as he was with the Giants, Nunez has been even better since coming over to the Red Sox -- he isn't running as much, but he's hitting a cool .330 with five homers, 18 RBI and 13 runs in 21 games.