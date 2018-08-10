Nunez went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-5 loss to Toronto.

Nunez knocked three singles, including a two-run single in the first inning, and picked up his sixth stolen bag of the season. The 31-year-old utility man owns a mediocre .661 OPS with 26 extra-base hits in 393 plate appearances.

