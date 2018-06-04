Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Collects three hits Sunday
Nunez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over Houston.
Nunez filled in for the slumping Rafael Devers, who was 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in the first three games of the series, and could get more opportunities going forward should Devers continue to slump. He'll also share at-bats at second base with Brock Holt after the Red Sox placed Dustin Pedroia (knee) back on the disabled list over the weekend. Nunez, who had an .892 OPS over 38 games for Boston last season, hasn't replicated that level of production this season, but with a semi-regular role in the middle of one of the baseball's most productive lineups, he may offer some value.
