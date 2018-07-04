Nunez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Tuesday's 11-4 win at Washington.

Nunez gave the Red Sox a 3-0 lead during the second inning with the home run to left center, setting the tone for Boston's offense. The 31-year-old has an uninspiring .254/.286/.371 line with six home runs in 272 at-bats this season.

