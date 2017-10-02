Play

Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Completes simulated game Monday

Nunez (knee) took 30-35 pitches from Roenis Elias in Monday's simulated game, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Nunez also did some base running. The Red Sox will wait to see how his knee responds Tuesday before determining his status for the ALDS, but if everything checks out, he should be cleared to play.

