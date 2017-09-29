Play

Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Confident about postseason availability

Nunez (knee) worked out Friday and said it was his "best day since (getting) hurt," Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Nunez is not in Friday's starting lineup and it remains to be seen if he will start again before the regular season comes to a close. However he is confident he "will be ready for the playoffs," so the Red Sox should have him available when postseason play begins next week.

